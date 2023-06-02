DP Appoints Lee Rae-kyung to Head Innovation Organization

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has appointed Lee Rae-kyung, the founder of the corporation “The Tomorrow,” as the head of an organization tasked with revamping the party.DP chairman Lee Jae-myung unveiled the appointment during a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council on Monday, vowing that the leadership will respect and adhere to the innovation group’s overhaul proposals.The newly named head of restructuring for the DP previously served as president of Voith Korea and is currently the honorary chair of the board of directors of The Tomorrow, a firm he founded that comprises a group of intellectuals.Lee had also joined the formation of a new party in 2014 by current ruling People Power Party Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo.The DP decided to create a new innovation organization in the face of various controversies, including bribery suspicions surrounding the 2021 party convention and the cryptocurrency scandal that compelled lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk to leave the party to become an independent.