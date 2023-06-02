S. Korea, US, Japan to Share Info on N. Korean Missiles in Real Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have agreed to pursue real-time sharing of warning information on North Korean missiles within the year.Defense minister Lee Jong-sup and his American and Japanese counterparts Lloyd Austin and Yasukazu Hamada unveiled the agreement in a joint press statement released on Saturday following a meeting on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.Currently, the U.S. shares information with both South Korea and Japan, but information between Seoul and Tokyo must be relayed through Washington.Also in the statement, the defense chiefs condemned the North’s latest satellite launch as a grave violation of a UN Security Council resolution prohibiting any launch that uses ballistic missile technology.The officials expressed serious concerns over the North’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs and urged Pyongyang to immediately stop all irresponsible activities that raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in nearby regions.