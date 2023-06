Photo : YONHAP News

The manager of South Korea’s men’s national football team, Jürgen Klinsmann, has included Son Jun-ho in the team for the two upcoming friendlies this month despite the midfielder's detention in China amid bribery charges.At the Korea Football Association(KFA) House in Seoul on Monday, Klinsmann unveiled the roster for the matches against Peru on June 16 and El Salvador on June 20.He said Son was added as a show of support, with the German coach saying that the team is behind him fully and hopes for his release.The 31-year-old Son was a surprise selection, as the Shandong Taishan midfielder has been detained in Liaoning over allegations of bribery surrounding the club’s coach, Hao Wei. Efforts by KFA officials to secure Son's release have been unsuccessful so far.