Photo : YONHAP News

The daily average COVID-19 cases last week was tallied at over 17-thousand.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that the number of daily new infections for the past week came to 17-thousand-722 on average, raising the total caseload to over 31 million-789-thousand.The daily average of hospitalized patients in intensive care for last week marked 153, with the comparable figure for new deaths at nine. The overall death toll reached 34-thousand-827.Health authorities had provided new tallies six days a week, with Sunday figures announced together with Monday’s, but began to announce them on a weekly basis from Monday.The latest change comes after the national crisis level for the virus was lowered to "alert" from the highest "serious" last Thursday.