KBS Expresses Regret over Collecting TV License Fees Separately

Photo : KBS News

KBS said that if television license fees are collected separately as proposed, it could undermine the foundation of the public broadcaster.KBS issued the position on Monday in a statement, saying that it is regrettable that while KBS has presented its opinions regarding the presidential office’s public survey on the matter, those opinions were not accepted.KBS then stressed that collecting TV license fees and electricity bills together is the most effective method for funding the broadcaster with minimum costs, adding any change in the method requires more careful and sufficient discussions.The public broadcaster said that instead of adopting the separate collection, it is time for social discussions on the changes in the roles of a public broadcaster and its funding system.KBS said that changing the collection method is a very important and sensitive matter directly linked to the issue of whether the country will abolish the public broadcasting system adopted by most advanced democratic countries.KBS issued the statement after the presidential office recommended related ministries revise laws and take measures to collect TV license fees separately from electricity bills.In line with the recommendation, the Korea Communications Commission plans to launch efforts soon to revise a related enforcement ordinance of the broadcasting law.The top office conducted a survey on the matter for a month from March 9 and the results showed nearly 97 percent of voters support separating television license fees from electricity bills.