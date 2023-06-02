Newly Appointed Head of DP's Innovation Committe Resigns amid Controversy over his Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Rae-kyung, the newly appointed head of the main opposition Democratic Party’s special innovation committee, has offered to step down from the post amid controversy over his past remarks.Lee, announced his decision to turned down his appointment in a notice to the press at around 7 p.m. Monday.Lee, the leader of a left-leaning civic group, said that as a citizen, he had made a difficult decision to lead the innovation committee to contribute to opening the new future for the country by changing the DP, but regrettably, his personal opinions and judgement became the subject of political strife. He added that he hopes the DP will find the right person to guide the party to overcome the nation's crisis and move towards the path of new politics.The resignation came nine hours after DP chair Lee Jae-myung announced Lee’s appointment for the head of the new organization during a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council on Monday, vowing that the leadership will respect and adhere to the innovation group’s overhaul proposals.The appointment raised controversy over the new head’s past remarks displaying his far-left, anti-American inclinations.When a Chinese recon balloon was shot down in the U.S. airspace in February, Lee wrote on his Facebook that the U.S., which had destroyed inter-Korean relations by fabricating the Cheonan incident, exaggerated a weather balloon blown off course as a national threat, indicating that North Korea's 2010 sinking of the South Korean naval ship Cheonan was fabricated.He also made remarks very critical of President Yoon Suk Yeol and his policy.