Exports to China Dip 27% in First 5 Months of 2023

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports to China in the first five months of the year dropped 27-point-three percent on-year as the decline continues for the 12th straight month in May.According to trade ministry data, shipments to China from January to May totaled 49-point-seven billion dollars, down from 68-point-four billion dollars a year ago.The monthly export tally has been falling since June of last year, resulting in a trade deficit with China in every month since with the exception of last September.Exports to China recorded nine-point-two billion dollars in January, falling below the ten billion-dollar mark for the first time in three years.Data by the Korea International Trade Association showed that the proportion of shipments to China is constricting as exports fell from 25-point-three percent in 2021 to 19-point-five percent in the first three months of this year, a slump attributed to the impact of COVID-19 on China's domestic demand and its improving self-sufficiency in intermediate goods.Exports to the United States, meanwhile, recorded a surplus of seven-point-two billion dollars in the first quarter.