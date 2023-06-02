Passengers Flying with Local Airlines in S. Korea up 24% in May

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of passengers traveling on flights by South Korean airlines rose nearly 24 percent on-year in May as the aviation sector continues to restore flights to pre-pandemic levels.According to data compiled by the transport ministry, the number of passengers on domestic and international flights operated by local companies topped nine-point-three million last month, up 23-point-eight percent from the same period last year.International routes saw passengers jump six-and-a-half fold to three-point-six million last month from just 556-thousand a year ago, while passengers on domestic routes fell 18 percent from six-point-nine million to five-point-seven million during the cited period.The figures highlight the shift in demand from domestic travel during the pandemic to overseas travel as normalcy returns.The monthly passenger total for this May is about 85-point-eight percent of the level in May of 2019 before the pandemic, maintaining a gradual upward climb this year that began with just over 80 percent recorded in January.Industry experts project the percentage to rise further in the month of June thanks to the Memorial Day holiday and an increase in early summer traveling before the peak season when prices are highest.According to the Korea Tourism Organization, the number of overseas travelers in June has been rising an average 12-point-seven percent each year between 2015 and 2019, outpacing growth rates in July and August.