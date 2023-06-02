Political Parties Honor Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The political parties marked Memorial Day by remembering the sacrifices of the country's fallen heroes, martyrs and patriots.In a statement Tuesday, ruling People Power Party spokesperson Kang Min-kuk proclaimed that the elevation of the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs to the Cabinet is a starting point for enhanced efforts to respect such heroes.Kang said that defending the country through a steadfast security posture amid North Korea's continued threats and provocations is a sincere way to honor their sacrifices and dedication.In a written briefing, main opposition Democratic Party spokesperson Kang Sun-woo said the freedom, peace and democracy the country enjoys today is built upon the sacrifices of fallen heroes, and the nation has an obligation to respect them so their descendants can live with honor and pride.Kang said the DP will uphold their spirit and ceaselessly work to defend democracy and human rights as well as realize peace and unification on the Korean Peninsula.Calling for dialogue and cooperation over conflict and confrontation, the minor opposition Justice Party said the path of peace and unification advocated by the nation’s forebears should be followed today in the current time of crisis.