Photo : YONHAP News

Six of the eight satellites put into orbit by the homegrown space rocket, Nuri, two weeks ago are functioning as expected.The science ministry and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST) reported on Tuesday that the main payload next-generation Small Satellite Number Two, or NEXSAT-2, developed by the university is displaying normal functionality of its radar antenna, control and power systems, and its thruster.Five of the seven cube satellites in contact with ground stations have entered the preparatory stages to commence their mission, but one of four developed by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, dubbed the SNIPE, appears to have failed to jettison from the rocket.Despite the presumed failure, the institute continues to attempt to establish a connection in hopes of locating the satellite that, along with the others, is orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 550 kilometers.