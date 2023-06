Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's election to the UN Security Council for the first time in eleven years will be decided on Tuesday.The UN General Assembly will hold a vote at its New York headquarters at 10 a.m. on the election of non-permanent members for the 2024 to 2025 term set to begin next January.The seats will be filled by two countries from Africa and one each from Latin America, Eastern Europe and the Asia-Pacific, for which South Korea stands as the sole candidate.Despite running unopposed, South Korea must secure approval from at least two-thirds of the countries present for the vote.Africa and the Americas are also represented by uncontested candidates – Algeria, Sierra Leone and Guyana – while Slovenia and Belarus will face off in the vote for the seat reserved for Eastern Europe in a contest construed as a proxy war between the West and Russia.