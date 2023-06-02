KAIST Takes 1st Place in Quadruped Robot Challenge

Photo : YONHAP News

A autonomous walking robot developed by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST) has won an international competition.According to KAIST on Tuesday, its team led by professor Myung Hyun claimed first place in the Quadruped Robot Challenge in London hosted by the International Conference on Robotics and Automation.Eleven teams competed in the preliminary held in a ten-by-20 meter arena with a flat floor, with the semifinals incorporating a 15-degree slope while the final round added hurdles to the challenge, such as triangular blocks and boxes.In the ten preliminary rounds, KAIST scored a combined 121 points followed by U.S. universities Clemson and Carnegie Mellon on 43 points each.In the final, the South Korean team scored a dominant 246 points over second-place Massachusetts Institute of Technology at 60 points.KAIST's robot was smaller in size but quicker and equipped with DreamWaQ, autonomous control technology that enables robots to walk up stairs without the aid of visual or tactile sensors.