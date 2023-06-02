S. Korea’s UN Ambassador Vows to Work with China, Russia in UNSC

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Ambassador to the UN, Hwang Joon-kook, said that the nation will expand cooperation and communication with not only the United States and Japan but also China and Russia at the UN Security Council.The ambassador made the remarks to reporters on Tuesday after the UN General Assembly held a vote to elect new non-permanent members for the 2023-2024 term, with South Korea winning a seat on the council.Hwang pledged to expand cooperation and communication with China and Russia, although he said the two permanent members are unlikely to change their positions simply because South Korea joins the council.The ambassador noted that for the first time since 1996, South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have become members of the Security Council at the same time.South Korea was elected to the council for the first time in eleven years after previously holding a seat from 2013 to 2014.Hwang vowed to give his best efforts to elevate the country’s status in the international community and broaden its diplomatic horizons through activities at the Security Council.