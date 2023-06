Photo : YONHAP News

The wife and son of an official at the Consulate General of North Korea in the Russian city of Vladivostok have reportedly gone missing.According to the U.S.-based Radio Free Asia and Japan’s Asahi Shimbun daily on Tuesday, the 43-year-old wife and 15-year-old son of an official in his 60s have been uncontactable since they left the consulate by taxi on Sunday.The two reportedly transported personal items and took another taxi and headed to Khabarovsk, north of Vladivostok.The Russian police believe that they may have attempted to escape abroad, with the Asahi speculating that they may have left for China or are ultimately seeking refuge in South Korea.