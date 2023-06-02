World Bank Raises Outlook for 2023 Global Economic Growth to 2.1%

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Bank’s growth outlook for the global economy this year has increased since January to two-point-one percent.In its semiannual Global Economic Prospects report released Tuesday, the bank raised the outlook from one-point-seven percent, but warned that global growth is still projected to decelerate from three-point-one percent in 2022.Although tepid growth compared to last year was blamed on the precarious global economic state, the better-than-expected resilience of major economies at the end of last year and beginning of this year led to an increase of zero-point-four percentage points over the January projection.The World Bank attributed the limited relative expansion to high interest rates, which are intensifying the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies(EMDEs), while prospects remain clouded by risks.The report said that growth in EMDEs other than China is set to slow to two-point-nine percent this year from four-point-one percent last year.The expansion of advanced economies, including the U.S., is projected to also slow to a rate of just zero-point-seven percent this year, a sharp drop from the two-point-six percent growth recorded in 2022.