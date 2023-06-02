Prosecutors Again Refuse to Grill Ex-DP Chief over Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Song Young-gil was turned away by the prosecution again after attempting to submit to questioning over his alleged role in a bribery scandal surrounding the 2021 DP convention.Appearing for questioning absent a summons at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office Wednesday morning, Song was dismissed for a second time after his first unsolicited attempt a month ago, when he urged the state agency to stop harassing people around him.The prosecution suspects Song of involvement in the distribution of 94 million won in bribes to party members by DP-turned-independent Reps. Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man as well as others ahead of the 2021 party convention to secure Song's win as party chief.The investigative agency plans to summon Song after completing probes against others involved in the case.In a press conference after being turned away, Song said the prosecution has virtually suspended its investigation into allegations that First Lady Kim Keon-hee was involved in stock manipulation, while being "all in" regarding the DP's case.