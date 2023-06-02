Major Umbrella Union Weighing Boycott of Dialogue with Gov’t over Injured Union Exec.

Photo : YONHAP News

One of the nation's major umbrella unions will consider boycotting or withdrawing from a tripartite dialogue with management and the government in protest over an injury suffered by an affiliated executive during his arrest.According to the Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU), it will convene an emergency session of the central executive committee at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss its participation in the Economic, Social and Labor Council under the presidential office.The labor group also plans to stage a rally near the POSCO steel mill in the southwestern city of Gwangyang at 2 p.m. to declare a fight against what it claims is the repression of labor by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Last Wednesday, an executive of the Federation of Korean Metalworkers' Trade Unions suffered a head injury while he was being arrested by the police for staging a sit-in atop scaffolding near the Gwangyang steel mill.The FKTU boycotted a meeting of the presidential council the following day in protest.A boycott of or withdrawal from the dialogue for the first time in over seven years would sever the official channel between the government and the labor community.