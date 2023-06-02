Bail Granted for Yongsan District Chief Detained over Itaewon Crush

Photo : KBS News

Seoul's Yongsan District chief Park Hee-young, is set to be released on bail after her arrest in December on charges related to the mishandling of the Itaewon crowd crush.The Seoul Western District Court on Wednesday granted bail to Park and Choi Won-jun, a former manager-level official handling the district's safety and disaster response, under submission of a written oath, residential restrictions and a security deposit.The two are expected to be released as early as Wednesday, with Park likely to return to work in the coming days after posting a bail of 50 million won, or some 38-thousand U.S. dollars.During a bail hearing last Friday, the Yongsan chief cited panic attacks, mental illness and the right to defense in requesting the release.Park and Choi are both accused of causing death and injury due to occupational and gross negligence after failing to prepare a safety management plan ahead of Halloween festivities, as well as failing to properly operate the district's situation room.Park is also accused of ordering the distribution of a false press release in an alleged attempt to conceal her lax response.