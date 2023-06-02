Parties Continue to Clash over Japan's Fukushima Water Release

Photo : KBS News

The rival political parties continued to clash over Japan's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant amid reports that the discharge may be imminent.At a two-way consultation with the government on Wednesday, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) pledged to do its best to protect the public and the country’s territorial waters.PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok criticized the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for disseminating groundless and unscientific claims, saying that while it is easy to incite rumors, it is the public and the fishing community that suffers the ensuing damage.The main opposition, for its part, slammed the government and the ruling side for their insufficient response, arguing that there is mounting doubt over the safety of Tokyo's wastewater treatment.DP floor leader Park Kwang-on called for a parliamentary resolution to urge the government to take stronger action and seek provisional measures by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.The opposition also plans to establish a special committee for verification and push for a parliamentary hearing on the matter.