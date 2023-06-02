Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Asiana's Unionized Pilots Launch Work-to-Rule amid Raise Standoff

Written: 2023-06-07 13:47:56Updated: 2023-06-07 16:43:18

Asiana's Unionized Pilots Launch Work-to-Rule amid Raise Standoff

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized pilots at Asiana Airlines launched an indefinite work-to-rule protest on Wednesday amid differences with the management over a wage hike.

At a kickoff ceremony, the union declared the start of the collective action at 10 a.m. involving legal means to delay takeoffs, such as pushing back the start of pre-flight briefings among pilots and cabin crew by over half an hour.

The union claimed that while the nation's second-largest commercial carrier enjoyed an operating profit of over one-point-two trillion won, or almost one billion U.S. dollars, over the past two years due largely to employees' hard work, the company refuses to meet their demand for a raise.

It accused management of placing priority on generating profit while neglecting flight safety, before announcing a possible strike should the company continue to come to the negotiating table without sincerity.

With around 77 percent of Asiana's one-thousand-411 pilots unionized, the airline has pledged flight adjustments and route changes to mitigate passenger inconvenience.

The union is demanding a ten-percent hike against the company’s offer of  a two-point-five-percent increase.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >