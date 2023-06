Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Lions closer Oh Seung-hwan made history on Tuesday as he posted the 500th save in his career spanning across three professional leagues in South Korea, the United States and Japan.During a regular season game of the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) against the NC Dinos at Daegu Samsung Lions Park, Oh pitched a scoreless ninth inning to secure his team's victory with a score of 9-6 for his eighth save of the current season.The KBO's highest scorer in saves marked his first save with the Lions against the Lotte Giants in his debut season in 2005.The 40-year-old has since recorded 378 saves in the KBO, all with the Lions, 42 while pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Colorado Rockies in Major League Baseball and another 80 with Japan's Hanshin Tigers.