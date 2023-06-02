Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Roll-Out Ceremony Held for 1st FA-50GF Fighter Jet Headed for Poland

Written: 2023-06-07 14:48:41Updated: 2023-06-07 15:11:56

Roll-Out Ceremony Held for 1st FA-50GF Fighter Jet Headed for Poland

Photo : KBS News

​South Korea held a roll-out ceremony on Wednesday for the first FA-50GF light attack aircraft to be exported to Poland.

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak were among the more than 100 attendees gathered for the event at the headquarters of Korea Aerospace Industries(KAI) in the southeastern city of Sacheon.

Lee said the two sides were able to successfully enhance cooperation in the defense industry thanks to the outstanding technological and production capabilities of South Korean firms, bilateral trust, and Poland's decision.

Blaszczak lauded the early release of the FA-50GF for facilitating the expedited reinforcement and modernization of his country's military strength.

Following a series of flight tests through late July, a total of 12 aircraft will be supplied by the year's end under KAI's "executive" contract with Warsaw's Armament Agency signed last September to export 48 FA-50 jets.

The remaining 36 units of the upgraded version, designated the FA-50PL, will be delivered from the latter half of 2025 through 2028.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >