Roll-Out Ceremony Held for 1st FA-50GF Fighter Jet Headed for Poland

​South Korea held a roll-out ceremony on Wednesday for the first FA-50GF light attack aircraft to be exported to Poland.Defense minister Lee Jong-sup and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak were among the more than 100 attendees gathered for the event at the headquarters of Korea Aerospace Industries(KAI) in the southeastern city of Sacheon.Lee said the two sides were able to successfully enhance cooperation in the defense industry thanks to the outstanding technological and production capabilities of South Korean firms, bilateral trust, and Poland's decision.Blaszczak lauded the early release of the FA-50GF for facilitating the expedited reinforcement and modernization of his country's military strength.Following a series of flight tests through late July, a total of 12 aircraft will be supplied by the year's end under KAI's "executive" contract with Warsaw's Armament Agency signed last September to export 48 FA-50 jets.The remaining 36 units of the upgraded version, designated the FA-50PL, will be delivered from the latter half of 2025 through 2028.