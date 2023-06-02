Seoul Queer Parade to Take Place in Euljiro on July 1

Photo : KBS News

This year's Seoul Queer Culture Festival parade will take place in the downtown area of Euljiro on July 1.The festival's organizing committee held a news conference on Wednesday to announce that the 24th Seoul Queer Parade will be held in Euljiro 2-ga but will also pass through other areas including Seoul Plaza.The committee said the festival itself is scheduled for two weeks from June 22 to July 9, with some 150-thousand people expected to take part in the festival. It will include booths set up by 14 embassies.Over 50-thousand are expected to join the parade, which will begin at Samil Boulevard in Euljiro and pass by Myeongdong Station, Seoul Plaza and Jongak Station before returning to Euljiro.One committee official said that Euljiro was chosen for its flat roads with no gradients and the march through various Seoul areas is an expression of resolve that the LGBTQ community will no longer hide and instead proudly reveal themselves.Committee chair Yang Sun-woo said the city’s government decision not to allow the use of Seoul Plaza is an administrative discrimination.As for possible protests to the queer event, the committee said talks are under way with the police and that such cooperation is essential to a safe event.