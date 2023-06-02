ESLC Expresses Regret over FKTU's Decision to Suspend Participation

Photo : YONHAP News

The Economic, Social and Labor Council(ESLC) under the presidential office has expressed deep regret over the decision by the Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU) to suspend its participation in the council.The tripartite council tasked with promoting dialogue among labor, management and the government unveiled their stance in a statement issued on Wednesday.The council stressed that social dialogue is the best way to build a better labor market and labor-management relations, thus giving hope to the future generation.While saying it respects the FKTU’s stance, the ESLC said it hopes the federation will engage in dialogue to address pending labor reform plans and pledged active efforts for three-way dialogue to take place in coming days.The council’s statement comes hours after the FKTU announced the decision to suspend participation in the council in protest of an injury suffered by an affiliated executive during his arrest.