DP Faces More Internal Strife Due to Resignation of Innovation Committee Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is facing further internal strife following the resignation of a figure appointed to head the party’s special committee tasked with revamping the party.DP Rep. Lee Sang-min, who is said to be critical of the DP chief, said in a radio interview on Wednesday that DP chief Lee Jae-myung had revealed his flaws and limitations by appointing a figure close to him, adding that Lee should step down as party leader.Pro-Lee lawmaker, Jang Kyung-tae, on his part, urged Lee Sang-min to refrain from making such remarks, claiming that such comments had revealed that Lee’s ultimate wish is not the party’s reform but the DP chief's resignation.Earlier on Monday, the DP chair had appointed Lee Rae-kyung, the honorary chair of the progressive grassroots advocacy group “The Tomorrow,” to head the new organization during a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council.However, Lee Rae-kyung resigned just nine hours after his appointment in the face of criticism over remarks he had made in the past.On the topic of who’s to blame for the latest controversy, the DP chief told reporters earlier in the day following a meeting of the party's Supreme Council that the party leader should always assume responsibility for anything that happens in the party.