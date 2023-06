Photo : YONHAP News

A fish containing levels of a radioactive element significantly exceeding Japans’ food safety standards was reportedly caught in waters near the Fukushima nuclear power plant.According to Kyodo News on Wednesday, the Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) announced on Monday that a rockfish caught at a port near the plant in May contained 18-thousand becquerels of cesium per kilogram.The radioactivity is 180 times the threshold of 100 becquerels per kilogram set by the Japanese government as safe.Earlier in April, 12-hundred becquerels of cesium per kilogram were detected in a rock trout caught in the area.TEPCO is reportedly installing fish nets to prevent radioactive fish from moving out of the port in question.