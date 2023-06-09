Forced Labor Victim Drops Call for Japanese Firms' Asset Liquidation

Photo : YONHAP News

A surviving Korean victim of Japan’s wartime forced labor has dropped an earlier motion seeking the liquidation of assets by two liable firms.According to the legal community on Thursday, the plaintiff, whose identity has not been revealed, submitted the request to the Supreme Court the previous day after accepting compensation from the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan.The withdrawal was a reversal of the survivor’s initial rejection of the South Korean government’s plan to exempt the liable Japanese firms from responsibility for restitution and instead provide compensation through the Seoul-based foundation.Two other surviving victims as well as plaintiffs representing two deceased victims are still refusing a proxy payment via the foundation, demanding that the Japanese firms pay them directly.The two Japanese companies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Steel, were ordered by the Supreme Court in 2018 to compensate a total of 15 victims.The companies refused to follow up on the order by the South Korean top court, prompting several victims, including the person in question, to successfully seek a court order for the liquidation of their assets in South Korea in 2021, with the Supreme Court now reviewing an appeal.