Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

US Congressional Report: USFK Aim is Countering N. Korea, not China

Written: 2023-06-08 10:41:44Updated: 2023-06-08 11:09:27

US Congressional Report: USFK Aim is Countering N. Korea, not China

Photo : YONHAP News

The research arm of the U.S. Congress has clarified that the U.S. military presence in South Korea is aimed at keeping North Korea in check and not related to China.

The Congressional Research Service(CRS) made the clarification in its report released on Tuesday that included an analysis of U.S. troop deployment west of the date line, stating that U.S. Forces Korea is focused on deterring and resisting potential aggression by North Korea.

The report said, however, that the U.S. military presence in some other Asia-Pacific countries, such as Japan and Australia, is perceived as a response to China’s attempts to reshape the region in line with the U.S.’ defense priority of countering the multi-domain threat posed by Beijing.

Meanwhile, the CRS report noted that the expansion and diversification of North Korea’s nuclear and missile weapons capabilities is posing a growing threat to not only the U.S. mainland and overseas U.S. troops but also the country’s allies and partners.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >