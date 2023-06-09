National Security Strategy Calls for Bolstered Defense in Achieving Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Yoon Suk Yeol administration has unveiled its National Security Strategy outlining its policy directives on foreign affairs and national security. The administration has pledged to bolster national defense while achieving peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The Yoon Suk Yeol administration released its National Security Strategy on Wednesday that named North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, the Sino-U.S. rivalry, and global supply chain disruptions as major security challenges.The administration prioritized its vision to become a "global pivotal state" for liberty, peace and prosperity as its main objective, placing a greater emphasis on addressing global security issues through solidarity with allied nations and other partners.The previous Moon Jae-in administration's road map for a declaration ending the Korean War and a peace treaty between the two Koreas through dialogue was replaced with the goal of achieving peace based on military strength.In the preface, Yoon pledged to establish sustainable peace guaranteeing liberty and prosperity based on firm security as opposed to fleeting and fragile peace aimed at avoiding war.The administration reaffirmed its commitment to the president’s “bold initiative” to bring about the North's denuclearization through deterrence, dissuasion, dialogue and strengthened defense capabilities.Making a specific reference to trilateral security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan, the strategy classified the effort as a key element in countering the North's nuclear and missile threats.The Yoon government highlighted the need to further enhance cooperation with Japan for a future-oriented partnership, while clearly understanding the historical truth between the two sides.In bilateral relations with China, the strategy emphasized ties based on mutual respect and reciprocity, while stressing a stern response to issues concerning sovereign rights and interests.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.