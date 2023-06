Photo : KBS News

The government will conduct another crackdown on foreigners staying in the country illegally.The 50-day campaign beginning next Monday will involve officials from the ministries of justice, labor and transport as well as the National Police Agency and the Coast Guard.The crackdown will focus on perpetrators of drug crimes and other offenses that threaten public safety, as well as brokers who facilitate the illegal entry and employment of foreigners.The justice ministry said the government plans to prevent the entry and distribution of narcotics through undocumented foreigners by not only criminally punishing those caught in the act, but also seeking a permanent entry ban against them.During the first crackdown in March and April, seven-thousand-578 foreigners were caught staying and working without a visa, of whom six-thousand-863 were deported.