Nat’l Assembly Speaker Discusses Cooperation in Czech Republic

Photo : KBS News

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo discussed investments and cooperation in high-tech industries with the heads of the upper and lower houses of parliament in the Czech Republic during an official visit to the country.In a meeting with lower house Speaker Markéta Pekarová Adamová on Wednesday, Kim sought support for the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company's bid to win a six billion-dollar project to construct the one-point-two gigawatt Dukovany nuclear power plant.The South Korean speaker highlighted the safety, technological capacity and economic feasibility of South Korea’s nuclear plant construction and operation, citing the country's track record in the United Arab Emirates.The Czech side expressed great interest in South Korea's participation in a project to build a 650-kilometer-long expressway by 2035, as well as enhancing bilateral cooperation in the defense industry.During a meeting with upper house president Miloš Vystrčil, Kim expressed hope for cooperation in small modular reactors that incorporate South Korean technology and the Czech manufacturing capacity.