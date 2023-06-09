Menu Content

Yoon Reportedly Looking to Reshuffle Vice Ministers

Written: 2023-06-08 13:28:40Updated: 2023-06-08 15:15:40

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is likely looking to reshuffle his vice ministerial lineup next week.

According to a key presidential official on Thursday, the personnel appointments are expected to be large in scale, possibly involving over half of the 19 government ministries.

The reshuffle may affect the ministries of finance, foreign affairs, unification, defense, the interior, culture, the environment, transport and fisheries, with speculation that it may also affect vice ministers of government policy coordination.

Yoon is reportedly considering the personnel changes to speed up policy reforms as he enters the second year of his presidency.

He is also reportedly reviewing the nomination of Lee Dong-kwan, his special adviser on external cooperation who served as a senior presidential secretary for press affairs in the Lee Myung-bak administration, to head the Korea Communications Commission.

Along with the vice-ministerial reshuffle, several positions within the top office could undergo changes as well.
