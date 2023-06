Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men's national football team has wrapped up preparations for its semi-final match against Italy as it eyes a return to the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.The team, led by head coach Kim Eun-jung, is scheduled to play at La Plata Stadium in Argentina from 6 a.m. Friday, Korea time.Should South Korea advance to the finals, it will be their second consecutive appearance in the last match following the 2019 tournament, when they lost to Ukraine to take second place. Italy, at the time, had been eliminated in the semi-finals.South Korea is the only team to have made it to the semi-finals undefeated this year.With eleven goals for, Italy is the highest-scoring team among the last four, which is rounded out by Israel and Uruguay.