Korean Announcements Coming to Popular Subway Stations in Taipei

Written: 2023-06-08 15:28:34Updated: 2023-06-08 15:41:20

Taiwan's Taipei Metro will be adding Korean language announcements to its subways starting in August.

According to local media on Thursday, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation(TRTC) said that Korean announcement services will be added to 15 subway stations around areas popular with Korean tourists.

Citing data from the Tourism Bureau, TRTC said that from 2018 to March 2023, the number of South Korean tourists who visited the country stood at two-point-14 million, second only to Japan at three-point-42 million.

The stops include landmarks such as the Taipei Main Station, Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and Taipei 101/World Trade Center.

Taipei Metro will also expand Japanese announcement services from the previous 13 to 21 stations.
