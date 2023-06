Photo : YONHAP News

Rival camps have agreed to set up a special committee on verifying the safety of the treated wastewater from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant set to be released in the summer and hold a hearing on the matter.Vice floor leader of the ruling People Power Party Lee Yang-soo and the vice floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party Song Ki-hun unveiled the agreement during a joint news conference held at the National Assembly on Thursday.The vice floor leaders also said the two sides agreed to conduct a parliamentary probe on allegations of nepotism by numerous incumbent and former executives of the National Election Commission(NEC).Lee and Song said the envisioned probe will also look into suspicions that the NEC dismissed the government’s recommendation for a security inspection even though it had been a target of the North’s hacking attacks.