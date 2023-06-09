PPP Chief Stresses Need for Japan to Dispel Distrust over Fukushima Water

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair Kim Gi-hyeon met with Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi on Thursday and asked for Japan’s cooperation in dispelling mistrust over the contaminated water that will be released from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant.Kim said the PPP will do its best to relay to the public accurate, objective and scientific information on the planned water discharge.He made the remarks after saying that malicious claims and instigation only hamper progress in Seoul-Tokyo relations and also hurt fishermen, apparently raising issues with the opposition camp’s handling of the Fukushima water issue.In response, Aiboshi said Tokyo is aware of South Korea's concerns and vowed efforts to convince the Korean people to help them better understand the issue by closely communicating with Seoul and providing a sincere explanation on the planned discharge based on scientific grounds.