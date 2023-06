Photo : KBS News

A U.S.-based website that monitors North Korea says Pyongyang may send up multiple satellites over the next several years once it solves issues with its botched launch of Chollima-1 space launch vehicle(SLV) last week.In an article posted on Wednesday, 38 North said such launches are possible, “assuming North Korea can keep up production of reliable satellites within the SLV’s payload capability.”The website also assessed that the reclusive state is likely developing a larger SLV given its plans for networks of reconnaissance, weather, earth observation, and communication satellites.On when Pyongyang could conduct another reconnaissance satellite launch, 38 North said the effort “could take months from a technical standpoint, but could also occur sooner if the regime has political reasons to do so.”