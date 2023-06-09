DP Chair, China’s Envoy Call for Joint Response to Fukushima Water Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chair Lee Jae-myung and China's Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming have called for a joint response to Japan’s planned release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.In a dinner meeting at the Chinese embassy in Seoul on Thursday, Lee said that the planned discharge is raising concerns in neighboring countries and expressed hope that Seoul and Beijing will seek joint response measures.The Chinese envoy said that China and South Korea, as neighboring countries of Japan, must do their best to stop the discharge to protect the safety of their people as well as the marine ecosystem of the world, criticizing the planned release as an extremely irresponsible act.The DP chair and the envoy also exchanged opinions on Seoul-Beijing relations, with Lee voicing concerns about South Korea’s unprecedented trade deficit with China as well as weakened relations and mutual trust between the people of the two nations.Saying that China is not responsible for the worsened relations, Xing asked Seoul to clearly respect Beijing’s core interests regarding the Taiwan issue while expressing discontent with diplomacy that writes off China in favor of the U.S.