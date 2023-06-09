Current Account Swings Back to Deficit in April

Photo : KBS News

The country's current account balance swung back into the red in April due in part to a deficit in the travel-related account.According to tentative data released by the Bank of Korea on Friday, the country's current account balance logged a deficit of 790 million U.S. dollars in April, reversing from a surplus of 160 million dollars a month earlier.The current account balance posted a shortfall of five-point-37 billion dollars in the first four months of the year, down 20-point-38 billion dollars from a year earlier.The balance of goods posted a surplus of 580 million dollars in April, the first surplus in seven months since last September.Exports slipped 16-point-eight percent on-year in April, the eighth straight month of decline since September of last year, while imports fell 13-point-two percent on-year.The balance of services also marked a shortfall of one-point-21 billion dollars, with the travel balance logging a deficit of 500 million dollars as overseas travel increased with eased virus restrictions.