Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Current Account Swings Back to Deficit in April

Written: 2023-06-09 09:25:31Updated: 2023-06-09 09:52:12

Current Account Swings Back to Deficit in April

Photo : KBS News

The country's current account balance swung back into the red in April due in part to a deficit in the travel-related account.

According to tentative data released by the Bank of Korea on Friday, the country's current account balance logged a deficit of 790 million U.S. dollars in April, reversing from a surplus of 160 million dollars a month earlier.

The current account balance posted a shortfall of five-point-37 billion dollars in the first four months of the year, down 20-point-38 billion dollars from a year earlier.

The balance of goods posted a surplus of 580 million dollars in April, the first surplus in seven months since last September.

Exports slipped 16-point-eight percent on-year in April, the eighth straight month of decline since September of last year, while imports fell 13-point-two percent on-year.

The balance of services also marked a shortfall of one-point-21 billion dollars, with the travel balance logging a deficit of 500 million dollars as overseas travel increased with eased virus restrictions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >