Photo : YONHAP News

The agriculture ministry said on Friday that South Korea has regained its avian influenza-free status as of Thursday.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs said that it has declared the country free of bird flu as 28 days passed with no reported infections and key conditions for the status as specified by the World Organization for Animal Health were met.No additional highly pathogenic strain of bird flu were reported for 28 days after April 17 and no pathogenic antigens or antibodies of the virus were found in the 28 days following the last culling in an inspection of 838 farms nationwide.A ministry official said that with the restoration of the nation’s AI-free status, an increase in exports of poultry products and pet food products is expected.