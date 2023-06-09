Menu Content

Domestic

Report: NEC Executive Notified Child in Advance about 2021 Hiring

Written: 2023-06-09 11:01:58Updated: 2023-06-09 15:37:42

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior executive of the state election watchdog embroiled in a nepotism scandal reportedly informed their child about the agency’s hiring plans prior to an official recruitment notice.

According to the outcome of the National Election Commission's(NEC) special audit on Friday, Shin Woo-yong, a standing member of the NEC's Jeju branch, notified his child about the possible hiring of experienced workers at the Seoul division in early September 2021.

The office of ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Jeon Bong-min obtained the audit report that said Shin's child may have drafted their cover letter and prepared for the interview in advance.

The applicant passed the hiring process with the second-highest score after being interviewed by Shin's former colleagues at the Seoul branch.

References of Shin's child from previous workplaces were also verified inappropriately by someone other than an official in charge of human resources usually responsible for the procedure.

The NEC's audit committee has recommended administrative action for violating regulations on personnel management for public officials.
