NEC Chief Focusing on Responsible Course of Action, Not Position

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the National Election Commission(NEC) has responded to calls by the ruling camp for his resignation over a nepotism scandal by saying that he is focused not on his position but on the responsible way forward.Speaking to reporters on Friday, NEC Chairperson Rho Tae-ak said he continues to feel an infinite amount of responsibility for the latest scandal alleging that commission executives gave their children unfair hiring advantages, and is humbly considering various opinions.He added that he believes that the responsible course of action would be to resolve the most pressing issues first.Asked about the resignation of all NEC members, Rho said that although none of the nine members are reluctant to step down, such a move would not be responsible.The watchdog chief said the commission will faithfully cooperate with the National Assembly's investigation into the allegations, as agreed between the rival political parties the previous day.The NEC chief also said the nine-member commission would thoroughly discuss acquiescence to an inspection by the Board of Audit and Inspection after the election watchdog’s earlier rejection of such a proposal was met with backlash.