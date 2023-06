Photo : YONHAP News

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission(ACRC) will receive reports on corruption within the National Election Commission(NEC) beyond an ongoing investigation into alleged nepotism within the election watchdog.Meeting with the press on Friday, ACRC Vice Chairperson Chung Seung-yun said that his agency began receiving reports on the NEC's spending, power abuse and others on Thursday and the reporting period will run for 30 days.Chung said the ongoing probe into the alleged nepotism with the watchdog's hiring and promotion practices over the past seven years will be carried out separately.Related on-site inspections will take place for 38 days, with a possible extension.The vice chairperson said the ACRC plans to request a criminal investigation and disciplinary action upon the discovery of improprieties, as well as a revocation of unfairly acquired employment or promotion.