KMA: S. Korea Saw Warmest Spring Ever This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation saw the warmest spring ever this year.According to data released by the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday, the average temperature between March and May stood at 13-and-a-half degrees Celsius, up one-point-six degrees from the past average.The figure is the highest to be posted since related statistics began to be compiled in 1973.The weather agency said temperatures in the month of March, in particular, had the biggest impact on the record-setting spring weather as they reached nine-point-four degrees on average, three-point-three degrees higher than previous years.The KMA also assessed that the nation saw less rainfall in March and April than in the past due to migratory anticyclones while in May, the nation saw heavy rainfall due to the development of weather fronts.The agency said high temperatures during springtime affected not only South Korea but also Southeast Asia, Western Europe and South America this year, adding that it will do its best to strengthen the monitoring of abnormal weather patterns and to prevent meteorological disasters.