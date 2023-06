Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation BTS has released a new song titled "Take Two" on Friday in celebration of the tenth anniversary of their debut.The band's management agency Big Hit Music announced the release of the track with a title referring to a new chapter for the group, which is on temporary hiatus as members complete their mandatory military service.Big Hit said the song symbolizes the group's journey forward and gratitude to their fans as well as a promise to continue to walk with them in the future.Produced by Suga with RM and J-Hope also taking part in the composition and lyrics, the single was likely recorded before the eldest member, Jin, enlisted last year.