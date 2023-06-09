Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US to Meet in Washington Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and the U.S. will meet in Washington next week for talks on North Korea.Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday that Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn will meet his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim on Monday to share assessments on security on the peninsula and discuss response measures to North Korea's escalating provocations.The meeting comes amid speculation the regime may soon reattempt to launch a military spy satellite after its initial botched attempt on May 31. After the failure, Pyongyang vowed to make another attempt as soon as it makes necessary adjustments.The nuclear envoys are expected to discuss potential responses including independent sanctions should the North go ahead with a satellite launch in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.The upcoming talks will be the fourth face-to-face meeting between the envoys this year alone.