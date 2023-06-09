Politics Defense Minister Lee Holds Talks with Canada's Top General

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup held talks with Canada's chief of the defense staff General Wayne Eyre on Friday and discussed regional security and bilateral cooperation.



Lee thanked Eyre for Canada's active support in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and asked for Ottawa’s focus and participation in major defense events slated for later this year including the Seoul Security Dialogue and a defense ministers' meeting between South Korea and member states of the UN Command.



In response, Eyre said his country will continue its mission at the UN Command for peace and stability on the peninsula.



The general also met with Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Kim Seung-kyum and discussed enhancing and expanding the scope of military cooperation.



Kim shared Seoul's assessment on North Korea's nuclear threats and weapons of mass destruction and asked for Canada’s unwavering support for its North Korea policy.