Overnight Labor Rally Disbanded by Police Again

Photo : YONHAP News

Police disbanded a nighttime labor rally held outside the Supreme Court.A labor group dedicated to resolving the issue of irregular workers held what it called a "cultural festival" outside the court in Seoul's Seocho district from 6:30 p.m. Friday.Noting the gathering was not reported in advance, the police requested three times that the group disperse voluntarily. When the participants refused to move, officers began to break up the protest from around 9:20 p.m.Two people sustained injuries to their hands in the process and were taken to hospital. Others continued the event at a location nearby.In a press release, the group said the overnight cultural event which has continued for three years outside the Supreme Court has abruptly turned into something illegal after the president spoke about it.It said the police were only targeting workers while employers responsible for the illegal dispatch of irregular workers were spared from punishment.Seocho Police Station earlier warned that the event could be disbanded if necessary in accordance with law.The same labor group attempted to jointly hold a similar cultural festival on May 25 with a metal workers union but was blocked by police. Three arrests were made.