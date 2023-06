Photo : YONHAP News

Heat-related illnesses are increasing amid the early arrival of warm weather.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), 48 patients reported such illnesses nationwide and one death occurred in the period between May 20 and June 8.Gyeonggi Province had the highest share at eleven, followed by Seoul, and South Gyeongsang and North Gyeongsang provinces.By age, 15 of the 48 patients were 65 or older. Heat exhaustion accounted for 21 cases involving symptoms such as excessive sweating, fatigue, muscle cramps and vomiting.Many patients experienced illness at their workplace or while working outside between 10 to 12 in the morning.The KDCA has urged citizens to frequently hydrate and refrain from outdoor activities during the hottest hours from 12 to 5 p.m.