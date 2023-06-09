Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon, OpenAI CEO Discuss Chips, Global Standards for AI

Written: 2023-06-10 13:43:21Updated: 2023-06-10 13:48:53

Yoon, OpenAI CEO Discuss Chips, Global Standards for AI

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said the artificial intelligence sector should be advanced but global regulations are needed to prevent side effects.

Yoon made the remark while meeting with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, at his office in Seoul on Friday.

Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said that during the hour-long meeting, the two discussed the direction of AI development, potential risks and solutions, international regulations and cooperation between OpenAI and South Korean startups.

In the talks, Yoon asked Altman what area Korea should focus on as a strategy of concentration as one country can't be the best in everything, and the CEO replied "semiconductors."

Altman said that in the AI era, demand for memory chips will sharply rise due to the massive data volume needed and that his company, which is currently using chips from Taiwan, will also need Korean chips to meet the demand and this is why many countries are eager to cooperate with Korea.

Yoon also said that as technology advances so fast, global standards to prevent side effects related to ChatGPT should be swiftly drafted. Altman agreed on the need to reduce risks and asked for Korea to play a leading role.

He also said that Korean AI startups are perfectly competitive on the global stage and that OpenAI is exploring to invest more in them. 

When asked for a message to South Korea, Altman suggested the country expand production capacity on system semiconductors, reduce regulations on AI products and services, and actively participate in setting up international standards.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >